NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid’s Fourth Down Call

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric BieniemyKANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 19: Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy watches fourth quarter game action with head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter of the AFC Championship game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The NFL world is going crazy over Andy Reid’s gutsy, game-winning play call.

On fourth and inches with a 22-17 lead over the Cleveland Browns, Reid lined his team up in a shotgun formation. With Patrick Mahomes in the lineup, this call wouldn’t have been that out of the ordinary. But the Chiefs head coach made the call with backup quarterback Chad Henne in the game.

On a rollout to the right, Henne hit Tyreek Hill with a screen pass to collect a first down and seal the game.

Andy Reid has always been considered one of the league’s greatest play callers. Tonight, football fans everywhere are singing his praises louder than ever.

With the no timeouts remaining for the Browns, Andy Reid’s offense was able to kneel the final minute off the clock.

Tonight’s 22-17 win in the divisional round now propels Kansas City to the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills next weekend. While of course they’re happy to be moving on, the Chiefs have plenty to worry about as the week progresses.

Patrick Mahomes left the game after a big hit in the third quarter. After evaluation from the team’s head neurologist back in the locker room, Mahomes was confirmed out for the rest of the game with a concussion.

Sure, Andy Reid was able to call a couple effective plays for the backup — but Mahomes’ contributions to the team’s success cannot be overstated.

It’s fair to say the Chiefs will need their star QB to return if they want a chance against the Bills.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is an intern at The Spun.