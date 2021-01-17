NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid’s Fourth Down Call

The NFL world is going crazy over Andy Reid’s gutsy, game-winning play call.

On fourth and inches with a 22-17 lead over the Cleveland Browns, Reid lined his team up in a shotgun formation. With Patrick Mahomes in the lineup, this call wouldn’t have been that out of the ordinary. But the Chiefs head coach made the call with backup quarterback Chad Henne in the game.

On a rollout to the right, Henne hit Tyreek Hill with a screen pass to collect a first down and seal the game.

Andy Reid has always been considered one of the league’s greatest play callers. Tonight, football fans everywhere are singing his praises louder than ever.

I love that Andy Reid went for it on 4th down. I would’ve sneaked it, but Reid was badass enough to let Chad Freaking Henne roll out and throw it. That’s playing to win! — Matt Langone (@MattLangone) January 17, 2021

Shotgun pass on 4 & inches?!? The balls on Andy Reid! — Brady QTE (@workratewarrior) January 17, 2021

Put Andy Reid in Canton tonight — Nick Lazzara (@nicklazzara) January 17, 2021

Can we put Andy Reid up there with Bill Belichick — Horatio (@Rasch55) January 17, 2021

With the no timeouts remaining for the Browns, Andy Reid’s offense was able to kneel the final minute off the clock.

Tonight’s 22-17 win in the divisional round now propels Kansas City to the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills next weekend. While of course they’re happy to be moving on, the Chiefs have plenty to worry about as the week progresses.

Patrick Mahomes left the game after a big hit in the third quarter. After evaluation from the team’s head neurologist back in the locker room, Mahomes was confirmed out for the rest of the game with a concussion.

Sure, Andy Reid was able to call a couple effective plays for the backup — but Mahomes’ contributions to the team’s success cannot be overstated.

It’s fair to say the Chiefs will need their star QB to return if they want a chance against the Bills.