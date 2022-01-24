NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Honest Admission

Some NFL players will claim that they won’t watch the playoffs once their team is eliminated. Baker Mayfield is not one of those players.

The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback is a lover of the game. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick was watching Sunday night’s epic Chiefs vs. Bills game.

Kansas City topped Buffalo, 42-36, in overtime.

Mayfield, who lost to the Chiefs in the Divisional Round last year, took to social media to react to the playoff game.

“Congrats to all teams moving on… some extremely competitive football was played this weekend. Was entertaining to watch. Would absolutely much rather be playing, but was fun to watch,” he tweeted.

“Nevertheless… social media is toxic. Always kept my circle tight. Time to get back to that. Family and loved ones only.”

Nevertheless… social media is toxic. Always kept my circle tight. Time to get back to that. Family and loved ones only. 🤟🏼 — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 24, 2022

NFL fans have taken to social media to react.

“Love this tweet from baker. Well said. Makes sense to not make the playoffs. Just enjoy the whole off season more,” one fan tweeted.

“Go prove the world wrong including me go be the guy most of us think you have the potential to be,” another fan suggested.

“You can get used to watching playoffs games each year,” another fan added.

Mayfield appears to be using this as motivation, too.

Glad you enjoyed watching along with us. And also glad you're enjoying @DustinFox37's Twitter feed along with us pic.twitter.com/ehOkCpVWpq — Martin Cizmar (@martincizmar) January 24, 2022

Perhaps we’ll see the Browns bounce back in 2022.