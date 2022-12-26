NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Performance Sunday

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Baker Mayfield #17 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after his team's 17-16 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on December 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield was a man on a mission for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon.

Mayfield, who has struggled at times over the last year, turned in one of the best performances of his career as he helped the Rams beat the Denver Broncos, 51-14. He finished the game by completing 24-of-28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns.

This led the NFL community to praise Mayfield and how he's finally showing what he can do with a competent coaching staff.

"Amazing what can happen when Baker Mayfield finally lands with a clever coach who loves and believes in him and tailors an offense to what he does best and calls plays that maximize his talent and impact. Baker+Sean=EXPLOSIVE," Skip Bayless tweeted.

"The Browns got eliminated and Baker Mayfield is gonna win the Nickelodeon MVP in the same weekend. Life is strange," another tweet read.

Mayfield will look to keep the good times rolling when the Rams take on the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday.

Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.