NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Troubling Admission

Outside noise hasn’t been the only issue for Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns this season. There’s apparently been some internal noise, too.

Mayfield admitted in an interview with Kurt Warner that he’s had to deal with some internal noise throughout the season, too.

“It comes down to trying to find an even balance of listening to those opinions around you that truly matter, friends, family, teammates, and that’s been the tricky part about this year, has been a lot of internal things,” Mayfield said. “It hasn’t just been the outside noise. I have to be myself and try and do my job 100%. The guys that truly know me understand that. We need to take care of business in the building, and I need to be myself for these guys.”

What does Mayfield mean, exactly?

What #Browns Baker Mayfield likely meant when he told Kurt Warner about 'a lot of internal things' that have been 'the tricky part' about this season. From multiple sources to clevelanddotcom https://t.co/xXcouNy4fS — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 12, 2021

Cleveland.com has an idea:

For starters, there’s been a disconnect all season between Mayfield and Kevin Stefanski in terms of playcalling. Whether or not they’ve discussed it behind closed doors, it exists, sources tell cleveland.com. As the Browns head into this crucial stretch, it’s something that must be addressed. Specifically, there’s a feeling that the Browns haven’t played to Mayfield’s strengths this season, but that’s also been hard because he’s been so banged up. One source told cleveland.com that Mayfield isn’t the only offensive player who hasn’t been enamored with the playcalling. Mayfield has also been criticized at times by the team’s own in-house radio show, Cleveland Browns Daily, and that hasn’t always played well, a source said.

“I said all year it looked like the locker room is split on him, after reading his comments it seems all but confirmed. They need to get rid of this clown in the off-season. Keeping him is just managerial negligence (coming from the Browns it shouldn’t surprise anyone),” one fan tweeted.

“Whatever. Dude is going to cry about play calling when he’s unable to complete simple out routes and misses dump off passes,” another fan admitted.

Mayfield is playing through some injuries this season, but that might not be the best idea.

Stefanski playing injured no-confidence Baker over Case Keenum continues to be absolutely dumbfounding. Injured Baker is one of the 3 worst QBs every weekend. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) December 12, 2021

