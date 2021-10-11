NFL World Reacts To Baltimore Ravens Trade Rumors

No NFL team was hit harder by the injury bug this preseason than the Baltimore Ravens, who lost several key players – including multiple at the running back position – to injuries prior to the start of the year.

John Harbaugh’s team is still going strong, though.

Baltimore is 3-1 on the season heading into Monday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Ravens have been playing so well, that despite all the injuries to the running back position, there’s still a bit of an overload at the spot.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter is reporting that the Ravens have been receiving trade calls for their running backs.

“The Baltimore Ravens, after losing three RBs to season-ending injuries during the preseason and then scrambling to replace them, have received trade inquiries from other teams interested in their current group of RBs, per sources,” he reports.

The Baltimore Ravens, after losing three RBs to season-ending injuries during the preseason and then scrambling to replace them, have received trade inquiries from other teams interested in their current group of RBs, per sources.https://t.co/5rnuyaH5D3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2021

NFL fans are pretty amazed by the Ravens success this year.

“Ravens being 3-1 after losing 19 players to injury is INSANEEEE!!!!” one fan tweeted.

“DeVonta Freeman available for the low asking price of a 1st round pick. “But since I like you, I’ll settle for a 2.” Eric DeCosta, probably,” Jimmy’s Famous Seafood joked.

“It’s just because their rushing system is so good, anybody would succeed there,” one fan added.

Regardless of the reason, the Ravens are one of the best success stories in the NFL so far this regular season. Baltimore has lost several key players to injuries, but has managed to remain in contention in the AFC.

Kickoff between the Ravens and the Colts is set for 8:15 p.m. E.T. on Monday night. The game will be televised on ESPN.