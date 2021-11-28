NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick’s Honest Admission

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has made his opinion on the Hall of Fame selection process extremely clear.

The legendary NFL head coach isn’t a big fan of it.

“Hall of Fame’s out of my control, and since there’s no criteria for the Hall of Fame, it’s really hard to even have a conversation about it,” Belichick said. “Because they’re not basing it on anything. It’s your opinion of a great player, my opinion of a great player, someone else’s opinion of a great player, I don’t know what that means. Is it how many years they played? How many All-Pros they had? How many championships they won? Is it individual stats? You can make it whatever you want to make it. So there’s no criteria. You can make a case for everybody and ultimately the voters have to decide.”

Belichick was arguing on behalf of Rodney Harrison, who has yet to be enshrined.

“I think that Rodney Harrison, 100 percent,” Belichick said. “I’ve coached some of the other safeties that have been enshrined in the Hall of Fame, and not taking anything away from them, but certainly Rodney Harrison belongs in that conversation, and he belongs in the conversation with other players that are already there.”

NFL fans are mixed on their thoughts.

“Great player, but HOF should be the best of the best…..was Rodney the best of the best?” one fan asked.

“If you watched him play you know he was the best of the best. When he came to the Pats he took a pro bowl player’s (Milloy) job and the difference in their abilities was obvious. He was a difference maker and there aren’t many SS that were after the rule changes,” one fan added.

“As a steelers fan I hated him but the man was a beast enshrine him and while your at it let’s get Hines Ward as well,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

“Belichick and I… Agree on something? Wow. I don’t necessarily agree on Harrison being in, but I agree on the lack of criteria gripe he has. Why aren’t Gary Clark and Erik Williams in there? Why is Sonny Jurgenson in there?” another fan added on social media.

The issue, of course, is that there really can’t be a clear-cut “criteria.” What would that even look like?

However, it’s certainly fair for Belichick to feel like he does.