NFL World Reacts To 2018 Story About Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick has been the head coach of the New England Patriots since 2000. Over two-plus decades in New England, he’s become – arguably – the greatest head coach in football history. Belichick and the Patriots have won six Super Bowls – making nine – and won several division championships.

It’s close to impossible to imagine Belichick leaving the Patriots to coach elsewhere.

However, the legendary NFL head coach reportedly spoke with a couple of other franchises back in 2018. ESPN’s Seth Wickersham, who has reported extensively on the Belichick and Tom Brady era, shared what he heard.

“There were some reports that came out at the time that the Giants were looking at him,” Wickersham said on a podcast with Missouri journalism student Harrison Vapnek. “I think he talked to the Washington Football Team and the [Miami] Dolphins about their openings. It was unclear whether he was interested or not, but he was still talking to them.”

According to ESPN's @SethWickersham, in 2018, following Tom Brady's MVP season in 2017 which led to the JG trade, the standoff between Brady and Belichick led Bill to talk to the #Giants, Washington and the #Dolphins about coaching there

NFL fans are pretty surprised to hear that Belichick spoke with other franchises, especially Washington.

“Bruh Bill Belichick was talking to Washington about coaching here?!?” one fan tweeted.

“Imagine a world in which Bill Belichick coached the Giants, Washington or the Dolphins? Be careful what you wish for…” another fan wrote.

“You’re telling me there’s an alternate universe where Bill Belichick is coaching the Giants as opposed to getting two years of Pat ‘We Battled’ Shurmur?” a Giants fan wrote.

Of course, it didn’t happen, but it’s pretty crazy to think that this might have been at least somewhat of a possibility.