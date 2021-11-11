NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick’s Honest Admission

Ask any defensive lineman if they’d rather get a sack or a quarterback pressure and all of them are likely going to respond with the former.

However, ask New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick the question and he’ll have a different answer.

The legendary NFL head coach revealed on Wednesday that he believes constant quarterback pressure is more important than sacks.

“I think if you look at the overall passing game, the statistic that stands out the most in terms of correlation is pressure. So pressure on the quarterback leads to more bad plays than sacks do, in terms of turnovers unless you have strip sacks, obviously. That’s the No. 1. After that, pressures cause bad throws and potentially turnovers,” Belichick admitted.

What's more important for a defense, sacks or pressure? BB breaks it down. pic.twitter.com/APDhAUZkn1 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 10, 2021

NFL fans took to Twitter to react to Belichick’s admission.

“Both. And they are connected. Good coverages lead to sacks. Sacks lead to picks. Sacks lead to turnovers if fumble is forced. Belichick is about turnovers on defense (after, of curse not allowing points) But taking the ball away prevents points),” one fan tweeted.

“This is the best explanation for why the Pats have never obsessed over sack totals – the way teams/media/fans do – you’ll ever hear,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

“100%. This is why you see smart teams not worry about a lack of sacks from pass rushers coming out of college,” one fan added on social media.

It’s an interesting admission from the legendary head coach, to be sure. Sacks are obviously important, but consistent quarterback pressure doesn’t necessarily need to result in sacks for it to be impactful for a defense.

New England will look to have consistent pressure on Baker Mayfield this weekend. The Patriots and the Browns are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on CBS.