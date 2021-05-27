The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Brandon Jacobs’ Announcement

The NFL logo in the middle of Metlife Stadium.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Following in Tim Tebow’s footsteps, former New York Giants running back Brandon Jacobs has announced his campaign to return to the NFL.

Retiring after a nine-year playing career back in 2013, Jacobs, who turns 39 this summer, has been removed from the league for more than eight years. Like Tebow, the former RB will also switch positions for his attempted come back — this time looking to earn a roster spot as a defensive end.

“Well since Tebow came back after being off a good bit, I am announcing today that I to will comeback,” Jacobs wrote on his Twitter Thursday. “I will play defensive end for whatever team gives me a chance!!!

“I am really serious about coming back as a defensive end. I can still run, I am strong and there’s no way Tim Tebow is a better athlete than I am. I just need a shot that’s it!! If I can’t cut it I’ll take it like a man. Just give me one chance that’s all!!”

Fans from all over the NFL world, haters and supporters alike, took to Twitter to react to this shocking news.

Through nine seasons in the NFL, the 6-foot-4, 264 lbs running back terrorized opposing players with his massive frame. Maybe he could do the same on the defensive side of the ball.

Should a team give Jacobs a shot this offseason?


