NFL World Reacts To Brandon Jacobs’ Announcement

Following in Tim Tebow’s footsteps, former New York Giants running back Brandon Jacobs has announced his campaign to return to the NFL.

Retiring after a nine-year playing career back in 2013, Jacobs, who turns 39 this summer, has been removed from the league for more than eight years. Like Tebow, the former RB will also switch positions for his attempted come back — this time looking to earn a roster spot as a defensive end.

“Well since Tebow came back after being off a good bit, I am announcing today that I to will comeback,” Jacobs wrote on his Twitter Thursday. “I will play defensive end for whatever team gives me a chance!!!

“I am really serious about coming back as a defensive end. I can still run, I am strong and there’s no way Tim Tebow is a better athlete than I am. I just need a shot that’s it!! If I can’t cut it I’ll take it like a man. Just give me one chance that’s all!!”

Former #Giants RB Brandon Jacobs tweeted that he wants to make an NFL comeback and play defensive end. Jacobs last played in 2013. He’ll turn 39 years old in July. pic.twitter.com/VVXQaGhpeY — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) May 27, 2021

Fans from all over the NFL world, haters and supporters alike, took to Twitter to react to this shocking news.

Giants haven't had a pass rush since Brandon Jacobs was playing RB so lets get him a shot why not! https://t.co/mvMfQlQQqx — Subway Sports Talk (@SubwaySportsTlk) May 27, 2021

Call us interested! We’d love to see a return and position switch from Brandon Jacobs! https://t.co/Wq2pvUrfr7 — Fantasy Beast’s & Where To Find Them (@FantasyBeastsFB) May 27, 2021

LETS GOOOO BRANDON JACOBS #72 DEFENSIVE END https://t.co/GRUCx6WK8n — Bd (@_bobbydoc) May 27, 2021

Going-to-be-39 year old Brandon Jacobs trying out at defensive end with zero experience there versus Going-to-be-34 year old Tim Tebow trying out at tight end with minimal experience there. Two almost zero chance of helping situations, but I think Tebow potentially helps more. — Sports Fact Lover (@LoveSportsFacts) May 27, 2021

Through nine seasons in the NFL, the 6-foot-4, 264 lbs running back terrorized opposing players with his massive frame. Maybe he could do the same on the defensive side of the ball.

Should a team give Jacobs a shot this offseason?