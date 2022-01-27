NFL World Reacts To Brett Favre’s Honest Admission

What should Aaron Rodgers do this offseason?

The Green Bay Packers star quarterback admitted following Saturday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers that he’s not sure what he’s going to do. Rodgers came into the 2021 season following months of trade and retirement speculation.

Rodgers promises that this upcoming offseason will not be like last’s. However, while there might be less drama, there’s still an incredibly important decision.

Will Rodgers return to Green Bay, play elsewhere or retire?

Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre believes Rodgers should stay put.

“His best chance to win is right there,” Favre told SiriusXM NFL Radio. “They had it just like they wanted it – really two years in a row and there is no reason to think that they’re not going to be any better. Barring injuries, they’re a good team.”

"I think that there is still unfinished work left for him in Green Bay, and that is to win a Super Bowl." Hall of Famer @BrettFavre on Aaron Rodgers’ future. 👇VIDEO👇 | #Packers | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/0ehx9sDufC — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) January 25, 2022

Rodgers admitted that he will take the Packers’ future plans into account. He does not want to be a part of a rebuild.

The Packers have some tough decisions to make, with DaVante Adams needing to get paid in a major way.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

“Packers are not in shape to return to super bowl. Broncos have stacked roster on both sides of ball and become immediate super bowl contender with Rodgers. Favre just wants to be nice,” one fan suggested.

“A Super Bowl can definitely be won in Green Bay. But its not an issue because of the team or management. If the QB plays anywhere near his lofty regular season standards, Aaron probably has 2 or 3 titles by now,” another fan pointed out.

“Brady retires, Aaron goes to Champa. Done!” another fan predicted.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, meanwhile, believes the Packers are in good position to “run it back.”

“I think they can run it back. —- There’s plenty of things they can do to reload and run it back. — I mean, they are in a really good spot”

It’s going to be an interesting couple of weeks in Green Bay, that’s for sure.