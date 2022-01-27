The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Brett Favre’s Honest Admission

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre wears a t-shirt that reads "National Tight End Day" prior to the start of an NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

What should Aaron Rodgers do this offseason?

The Green Bay Packers star quarterback admitted following Saturday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers that he’s not sure what he’s going to do. Rodgers came into the 2021 season following months of trade and retirement speculation.

Rodgers promises that this upcoming offseason will not be like last’s. However, while there might be less drama, there’s still an incredibly important decision.

Will Rodgers return to Green Bay, play elsewhere or retire?

Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre believes Rodgers should stay put.

“His best chance to win is right there,” Favre told SiriusXM NFL Radio. “They had it just like they wanted it – really two years in a row and there is no reason to think that they’re not going to be any better. Barring injuries, they’re a good team.”

Rodgers admitted that he will take the Packers’ future plans into account. He does not want to be a part of a rebuild.

The Packers have some tough decisions to make, with DaVante Adams needing to get paid in a major way.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

“Packers are not in shape to return to super bowl. Broncos have stacked roster on both sides of ball and become immediate super bowl contender with Rodgers. Favre just wants to be nice,” one fan suggested.

“A Super Bowl can definitely be won in Green Bay. But its not an issue because of the team or management. If the QB plays anywhere near his lofty regular season standards, Aaron probably has 2 or 3 titles by now,” another fan pointed out.

“Brady retires, Aaron goes to Champa. Done!” another fan predicted.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, meanwhile, believes the Packers are in good position to “run it back.”

It’s going to be an interesting couple of weeks in Green Bay, that’s for sure.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.