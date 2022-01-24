NFL World Reacts To The Bruce Arians Postgame News

It remains to be seen if Tom Brady will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as their starting quarterback in 2022.

Brady was non-committal on his future following the Buccaneers’ stunning loss to the Rams in the NFC Divisional Round.

One key member of the Bucs has made it clear that he’ll return, though.

Head coach Bruce Arians has already announced that he will return for the 2022 season.

“Oh yeah,” Arians said when asked if he would be back.

Bruce Arians asked if he's definitely back next year-

"Oh yeah." #GoBucs — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) January 23, 2022

It will be interesting to see what direction the Buccaneers go in this offseason. A lot will obviously ride on Brady’s decision.

“Obviously Arians is answering about himself here – but you can also read this for Brady,” one fan tweeted.

“Arians is riding Brady’s coattails. The minute Tom retires, Arians will go back to being extremely mediocre,” another fan suggested.

“I mean the rest of the NFC South still sucks. Yeah I know they can’t beat the Saints, but when your division gives you such a long playoff window, you almost feel compelled to keep going,” one fan admitted.

“I haven’t put a lot of thought into it. So, we’ll just take it day by day and see where we’re at.” Tom Brady assesses their loss, and discusses his future in the @NFL. pic.twitter.com/XvlsCopqn3 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 24, 2022

It’s shaping up to be an interesting offseason in Tampa Bay, that’s for sure.