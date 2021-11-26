NFL World Reacts To Brutal Bills Injury News

The Buffalo Bills have received some crushing injury news.

After undergoing MRI testing on Friday, it was revealed that star cornerback Tre’Davious White suffered a season-ending ACL tear during last night’s blowout win over the New Orleans Saints.

As a veteran leader and talented member of the Bills’ strong defensive unit, this is a massive blow to the franchise.

The team took to Twitter to share this disappointing news:

“CB Tre’Davious White suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2021 season. Wishing you a speedy recovery, 27. #BillsMafia.”

Fans from around the NFL world responded to the news.

He can have mine. Both of them, just in case. Hell, he can take both my legs in case he needs other parts later. 😭 https://t.co/dr5pYdhxlj — Ken Dykstra (@kensabre30) November 26, 2021

This is just awful news. I’m so bummed by it, I can’t even imagine how he and his teammates are feeling right now. https://t.co/85qs4L7ICj — Paul Franks (@WPaul) November 26, 2021

Been my fave player since he got here. Really bummed about this one. Get better @TakeAwayTre_ https://t.co/rV2a1uXzmZ — Lurkingclass0 (@DFSPIRATE) November 26, 2021

DAMN. Get well soon brother @TakeAwayTre_ you'll be back better than ever next year. I know Tre is going to grind that rehab on some AP shit. https://t.co/WJ56aYtvgO — Austin 🦬 (@Austinsnyder77) November 26, 2021

Hate hearing this news about one of the league's best players… If you've seen the way he plays, you know he'll do everything he can to come back strong https://t.co/NJ4SWNDta6 — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) November 26, 2021

This is a devastating loss for the @BuffaloBills this season. Injuries and covid have ran rampant on the bills this year. Dane Jackson needs to have a huge finish to the season for them to have any chance in the playoffs. #Billsmafia #TreWhite 😞😔 https://t.co/pRAnlrzlFQ — Darren (@duncbaii) November 26, 2021

White went down with a non-contact knee injury during the second quarter of the Bills’ 31-6 win over the Saints. Based on his reaction to the injury, many worried that the issue would be serious. Now, those fears have been realized.

Through 11 games this year, White logged 41 tackles, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble, six passes defended and one interception. With the former league interception leader as a presence in the secondary, the Bills rank second in passing defense with just 178.5 yards allowed per game.

Just as he did last night, backup cornerback Dane Jackson is expected to step up in White’s absence.

Hopefully White is able to make a speedy recovery and return to the field as soon as possible.