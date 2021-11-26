The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Brutal Bills Injury News

Bills players celebrate in the first half against the Steelers.

The Buffalo Bills have received some crushing injury news.

After undergoing MRI testing on Friday, it was revealed that star cornerback Tre’Davious White suffered a season-ending ACL tear during last night’s blowout win over the New Orleans Saints.

As a veteran leader and talented member of the Bills’ strong defensive unit, this is a massive blow to the franchise.

The team took to Twitter to share this disappointing news:

“CB Tre’Davious White suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2021 season. Wishing you a speedy recovery, 27. #BillsMafia.”

Fans from around the NFL world responded to the news.

White went down with a non-contact knee injury during the second quarter of the Bills’ 31-6 win over the Saints. Based on his reaction to the injury, many worried that the issue would be serious. Now, those fears have been realized.

Through 11 games this year, White logged 41 tackles, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble, six passes defended and one interception. With the former league interception leader as a presence in the secondary, the Bills rank second in passing defense with just 178.5 yards allowed per game.

Just as he did last night, backup cornerback Dane Jackson is expected to step up in White’s absence.

Hopefully White is able to make a speedy recovery and return to the field as soon as possible.

