NFL World Reacts To Brutal Steelers Injury News

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without quite a few key players for Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Superstar pass rusher T.J. Watt (hip/knee), three-time Pro-Bowl CB Joe Haden (foot), starting offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (ankle) and rookie defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk have all been ruled out in Week 11.

Starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is still listed on the COVID-19/reserve list, but still could possibly make a return to the field on Sunday.

Head coach Mike Tomlin says All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who is also on the COVID-19 list, is expected to be out, per Pittsburgh insider Brooke Pryor.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this unfortunate injury news for the Steelers.

Steelers don’t have to include status of Ben Roethlisberger and Minkah Fitzpatrick bc they’re on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Tomlin said earlier he expected Fitzpatrick to be out, but there’s still a chance Roethlisberger plays. Steelers have until 4pm tomorrow to activate him. https://t.co/2zzo2QwQgJ — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 19, 2021

Honestly I love this move Ben’s not playing no way we beat the chargers, rest all the players that have any kind of injury and treat this week like a bye week https://t.co/ZpJbHi1ARh — Andrew Brick (@andrewbrick19) November 19, 2021

What did the Steelers do to the football gods since the 2017 season? Lol https://t.co/j6INuWxmm5 — Jordan Miller (@jordan_34a7x) November 19, 2021

well atleast i know they already lost so i won’t get my hopes up https://t.co/LR2UYdKG6m — noah (@noahboldy13) November 19, 2021

While these a certainly some major hits for the Pittsburgh squad, the team does have some good news heading into the weekend.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool, who missed Week 10 with a toe injury, has been cleared to return to the field in Week 11. Offensive guard Trai Turner has also been given the go-ahead after missing practice with an ankle injury earlier this week.

Coming off a disappointing tie with the winless Detroit Lions in Week 10, the 5-3-1 Steelers will do their best to bounce back on Sunday. But with this slew of injury issues, that may be difficult to accomplish against a 5-4 Chargers squad.