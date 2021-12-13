The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Major Officiating Controversy

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a 58-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman #16 (not pictured) in overtime against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were on the receiving end of a pretty beneficial call by the officials on Sunday night.

Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, on Sunday evening.

The Buccaneers beat the Bills in overtime, when Brady connected on a 50-plus yard game-winning, walkoff touchdown pass.

A couple of plays earlier, though, the Bucs were on the receiving end of a beneficial penalty call by the officials.

This was somehow called pass interference:

That cannot be pass interference. Even a former NFL official admitted as much.

The rest of the NFL world is pretty furious with the call, too.

Tampa Bay improved to 10-3 on the season with the big win on Sunday, while Buffalo dropped to 7-6 on the season with the loss.

Bills fans won’t be forgetting about that pass interference penalty anytime soon, though.

