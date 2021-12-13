NFL World Reacts To Major Officiating Controversy

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were on the receiving end of a pretty beneficial call by the officials on Sunday night.

Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, on Sunday evening.

The Buccaneers beat the Bills in overtime, when Brady connected on a 50-plus yard game-winning, walkoff touchdown pass.

A couple of plays earlier, though, the Bucs were on the receiving end of a beneficial penalty call by the officials.

This was somehow called pass interference:

the CBS broadcast temporarily broke itself because of how bad the pass interference call against Levi Wallace was in his coverage of Mike Evans pic.twitter.com/pDYaoDxzjl — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) December 13, 2021

That cannot be pass interference. Even a former NFL official admitted as much.

This is not defensive pass interference. The receiver creates the contact. It is especially noteworthy given what was not called late in regulation on the Buffalo 3rd & 2 play. https://t.co/jQpWye03IO — Terry McAulay (@SNFRules) December 13, 2021

The rest of the NFL world is pretty furious with the call, too.

Think we all knew Brady would get the pass interference call that wasn’t called before…#BUFvsTB #Bills pic.twitter.com/EfcfR4xjNp — Tony Clements (@TonyCMKE) December 13, 2021

Defensive Pass Interference or nah? pic.twitter.com/MJo3eZ670I — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 13, 2021

Hahahhahahah that’s a pass interference and the Diggs play wasn’t?! Gtfoooo — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 13, 2021

Tampa Bay improved to 10-3 on the season with the big win on Sunday, while Buffalo dropped to 7-6 on the season with the loss.

Bills fans won’t be forgetting about that pass interference penalty anytime soon, though.