The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To The Insane Cardinals-Seahawks Game

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 25: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The NFL might have just had its game of the regular season on Sunday Night Football. The Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks had one of the most-entertaining back-and-forth affairs in recent memory.

Arizona topped Seattle, 37-34, in overtime on Sunday night. The overtime period came down to the final seconds, with both teams making sloppy mistakes in the extra period. Eventually, Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez – who missed a game-winning field goal earlier in the overtime – got his redemption, drilling the game-winning kick.

The Cardinals are now 5-2 on the season, while the Seahawks dropped to 5-1, suffering their first loss.

It was quite the night for Gonzalez, who drilled a 44-yard field goal attempt at the end of the fourth quarter to force overtime.

The game was a ridiculous one, with crazy plays by nearly everyone involved. The incredible chase-down tackle from D.K. Metcalf stands out, though.

Metcalf reached a ridiculous 22 MPH on that tackle attempt. It’s the second-fastest speed a player has reached on a tackle this season.

The NFL world is mostly just in agreement: Give us more games like the one between the Cardinals and the Seahawks tonight.

Arizona is rolling now, too. Former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury appears to be building something special with the Cardinals.

The Cardinals will look to move to 6-2 on the season with a win over Miami in two weeks. The Seahawks, meanwhile, are set to face San Francisco next Sunday.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.