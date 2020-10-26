NFL World Reacts To The Insane Cardinals-Seahawks Game

The NFL might have just had its game of the regular season on Sunday Night Football. The Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks had one of the most-entertaining back-and-forth affairs in recent memory.

Arizona topped Seattle, 37-34, in overtime on Sunday night. The overtime period came down to the final seconds, with both teams making sloppy mistakes in the extra period. Eventually, Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez – who missed a game-winning field goal earlier in the overtime – got his redemption, drilling the game-winning kick.

The Cardinals are now 5-2 on the season, while the Seahawks dropped to 5-1, suffering their first loss.

It was quite the night for Gonzalez, who drilled a 44-yard field goal attempt at the end of the fourth quarter to force overtime.

The game was a ridiculous one, with crazy plays by nearly everyone involved. The incredible chase-down tackle from D.K. Metcalf stands out, though.

Metcalf reached a ridiculous 22 MPH on that tackle attempt. It’s the second-fastest speed a player has reached on a tackle this season.

D.K. Metcalf reached 22.64 MPH and traveled 114.8 yards to chase down Budda Baker on his 90-yard interception return (Baker's top speed: 21.27 MPH). This was the 2nd-fastest speed reached on a tackle this season.#SEAvsARI | #Seahawks | #RedSea pic.twitter.com/nyX0Y16LQz — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 26, 2020

The NFL world is mostly just in agreement: Give us more games like the one between the Cardinals and the Seahawks tonight.

Arizona is rolling now, too. Former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury appears to be building something special with the Cardinals.

Kliff Kingsbury and the Cardinals have now won 7 of their last 10 games. The former TexasTech head coach is proving a lot of people wrong in the NFL. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) October 26, 2020

The Cardinals will look to move to 6-2 on the season with a win over Miami in two weeks. The Seahawks, meanwhile, are set to face San Francisco next Sunday.