NFL World Reacts To Carson Wentz's Performance Sunday

ASHBURN, VA - JUNE 16: Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders participates in a drill during the organized team activity at INOVA Sports Performance Center on June 16, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders fell to 1-4 on the season with a loss to the Tennessee Titans today. But while Wentz played okay, he ultimately cost the team a chance at winning.

With the Commanders trailing 21-17 late in the game, Wentz - who had been 24 of 37 for 359 yards and two touchdowns - threw an interception to Titans defender David Long Jr. The Titans then kneeled the ball to end the game.

Through five games this season, Wentz has struggled about as much as he did during his worst year with the Philadelphia Eagles. He currently has six interceptions and has taken 20 sacks.

NFL fans are fuming over how frustrating it is to watch Wentz make the same mistakes so often. Each reply is crazier than the last in terms of how much people dislike Wentz:

The Commanders have now lost four games in a row - the longest losing streak in the NFC. They're currently tied with the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers for the worst record in the NFL.

That's not what the Commanders were expecting when they traded for Carson Wentz earlier this offseason.

Unfortunately for Washington, they don't really have any other options. Not appealing options at least. They pretty much went all-in on the idea that Wentz would raise the offense to the level they need to start winning consistently.

Will Carson Wentz remain the starter for the rest of the season?