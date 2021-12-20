The NFL‘s COVID chaos continues. On Monday, news came down that three Chargers stars are headed to the COVID-19 list.

Per The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, more names on the Chargers roster could appear on the list soon.

“C Corey Linsley, OLB Joey Bosa and RB Austin Ekeler are being placed on the COVID-19 list,” Popper reported. “[Chargers] dealing with a situation.” Adding, “More names expected later today.”

The news quickly spread throughout NFL Twitter.

“Pain,” one fan simply replied.

“Gotta laugh to keep from crying ya know,” said another.

“It was a fun season at least,” commented another Chargers fan.

“And so it begins,” replied FanSided’s Chargers beat.

“Chiefs just played the Chargers…” commented FOX4 Kansas City’s Rob Collins.

This response pretty much speaks for itself.

LA‘s next game is scheduled for the day after Christmas against the Houston Texans. If the Chargers aren’t able to get some of their horses back, it could make for a less than ideal situation on Sunday.

Here’s to wishing a speedy recovery for all involved.