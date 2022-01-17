The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Charissa Thompson’s Surprising Admission

Charissa Thompson walks the red carpet before an awards show.LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 30: TV personality Charissa Thompson attends the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Longtime sports reporter Charissa Thompson revealed some surprising details from her NFL sideline reporting career.

Thompson, who co-hosts a podcast with fellow NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews, revealed that she has previously had to make up sideline reporters when head coaches don’t give her something.

“I was like ‘oh coach what adjustments are you gonna make at halftime?’ He goes, ‘that’s a great perfume you’re wearing.’ I was like ‘oh f–k, this isn’t gonna work.’ I’m not kidding, I made up a report,” Thompson said.

Thompson said this happened when she was covering the Lions during their 0-16 season in 2008. It’s unclear which coach made the inappropriate comment.

Andrews said she’s had to do the same.

“I’ve done that too,” Andrews said, adding that it was “for a coach that I didn’t wanna throw under the bus because he was telling me all the wrong stuff!”

NFL fans have taken to social media to react. Many are criticizing the head coaches for acting inappropriately, while others are questioning the need for sideline “reports.”

“Kinda feel like the story here is the perfume comment,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“And that they didn’t out the coaches when they could have, which I’m not saying is the right or wrong thing to do, but is noteworthy,” another fan added.

“Always thought sideline reporting was dumb. Like why would a coach tell the world what his game plan is or stuff like that. And anything obvious game wise, like commentators and analysts should be able to point out,” one fan added.

Andrews, meanwhile, will be on the sideline for Saturday night’s Packers vs. 49ers game. She’s already bracing herself for the cold temperatures.

Hopefully we get some good sideline reporting this weekend.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.