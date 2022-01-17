NFL World Reacts To Charissa Thompson’s Surprising Admission

Longtime sports reporter Charissa Thompson revealed some surprising details from her NFL sideline reporting career.

Thompson, who co-hosts a podcast with fellow NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews, revealed that she has previously had to make up sideline reporters when head coaches don’t give her something.

“I was like ‘oh coach what adjustments are you gonna make at halftime?’ He goes, ‘that’s a great perfume you’re wearing.’ I was like ‘oh f–k, this isn’t gonna work.’ I’m not kidding, I made up a report,” Thompson said.

Thompson said this happened when she was covering the Lions during their 0-16 season in 2008. It’s unclear which coach made the inappropriate comment.

Andrews said she’s had to do the same.

“I’ve done that too,” Andrews said, adding that it was “for a coach that I didn’t wanna throw under the bus because he was telling me all the wrong stuff!”

Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews discuss how NFL coaches have often told them nothing, leading to interesting “reports” https://t.co/ZiVZsY5DoA pic.twitter.com/TKPy4Zzrh3 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 14, 2022

NFL fans have taken to social media to react. Many are criticizing the head coaches for acting inappropriately, while others are questioning the need for sideline “reports.”

“Kinda feel like the story here is the perfume comment,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“And that they didn’t out the coaches when they could have, which I’m not saying is the right or wrong thing to do, but is noteworthy,” another fan added.

“Always thought sideline reporting was dumb. Like why would a coach tell the world what his game plan is or stuff like that. And anything obvious game wise, like commentators and analysts should be able to point out,” one fan added.

Andrews, meanwhile, will be on the sideline for Saturday night’s Packers vs. 49ers game. She’s already bracing herself for the cold temperatures.

🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶 Me on Saturday — Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) January 17, 2022

Hopefully we get some good sideline reporting this weekend.