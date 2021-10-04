NFL World Reacts To Chicago Bears Quarterback News

Justin Fields has started the past two games at quarterback for the Chicago Bears. That will apparently not be the case moving forward – at least not longterm this season.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced on Monday morning that veteran quarterback Andy Dalton will return to the starting job once he’s healthy.

“Matt Nagy reiterated, that when Andy Dalton is healthy he’s the number 1 quarterback, Justin Fields, 2, and Nick Foles, 3,” Bears reporter Mark Grote tweeted on Monday morning.

Matt Nagy reiterated, that when Andy Dalton is healthy he's the number 1 quarterback, Justin Fields, 2, and Nick Foles, 3. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) October 4, 2021

Fields, the rookie out of Ohio State, was pretty awful in his first start against the Browns. However, he bounced back against the Lions, making several impressive throws.

The Bears are 2-2 on the season and fans aren’t very happy with Nagy’s Monday announcement.

“What is with the extreme babying of young players? The man was a first round pick who you paid a ton for, has shown the ability to play at this level and though he will have bumps, he will learn the game and become better sooner. Don’t get the philosophy,” one fan wrote.

“This is why the Bears are a losing franchise. Fields should be starting. Switching him in and out will hurt his development,” another fan added.

“Nagy is really trying to lose his job huh? That’s what happens when coaches salaries are fully guaranteed,” another fan added.

Live look at Andy Dalton running Matt Nagy’s offense in Vegas next week pic.twitter.com/5FlgDZn41G — whitesoxdave (@barstoolWSD) October 4, 2021

Chicago is set to play at Las Vegas next weekend.

Kickoff between the Bears and the Raiders is set for 4:05 p.m. E.T. It remains to be seen if Dalton will be able to play, but if he’s healthy, he’ll be under center.