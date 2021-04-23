NFL World Reacts To Chiefs, Ravens Blockbuster Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs made another massive move to buff their offensive line on Friday afternoon.

In a reported trade with Baltimore, the Chiefs added Pro-Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown in exchange for a litany of future draft picks. The Ravens will receive Kansas City’s first-round selection in next week’s draft as well as a 2021 third-round pick, 2021 fourth-round pick and 2022 fifth-round pick.

In addition to Brown, the Chiefs receive Baltimore’s second round pick for this year and a 2022 sixth-round pick.

Standing out the most from a 31-9 Super Bowl LV loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a lack of pass protection for superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes. So far this offseason, the Kansas City front office has shown an aggressive mentality in solving that issue.

After releasing star left tackle Eric Fisher, the Chiefs have now added former Patriots guard Joe Thuney, three-time Pro Bowler Kyle Long and Brown to their now stacked offensive front.

With this unit blocking for Mahomes, Kansas City should be back and better than ever in 2021.

NFL fans from across the league took to Twitter to react to the blockbuster trade.

Patrick Mahomes right now 😁 pic.twitter.com/DkdDDuQLV1 — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) April 23, 2021

Chiefs are rebuilding the wall in front wall in front Mahomes https://t.co/C4v5rVmPIi — trey wingo (@wingoz) April 23, 2021

don’t usually feel this happy for people in trades like this but after watching pat mahomes run for his life in the super bowl, well… lol https://t.co/IMM8ntfzX4 — Harry Lyles Jr. (@harrylylesjr) April 23, 2021

Mahomes is one of the most talented QB’s I have ever seen but he’s also one of the most fortunate. Dude has had an offensive roster with top 3 talent like every year of his career 😭 And it looks like that will continue — DaWindyCity Productions (new account) (@dwcburner) April 23, 2021

Defensive coordinators scheming for Patrick Mahomes when he has a healthy o-linepic.twitter.com/WGDyAi4xNW — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) April 23, 2021

The Chiefs’ offensive line in front of Patrick Mahomes 2 months ago vs. their offensive line now pic.twitter.com/ooEPGeKen5 — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) April 23, 2021

Starting 42 games through three seasons with the Ravens, Brown has grown into a role as one of the premier tackles in the league. Notching two Pro Bowl appearances over the past two seasons, the former third-round draft pick earned the distinction from both the right and left tackle positions — proving his versatility on the line.

With this trade, the Chiefs now boast a top-tier O-line in the league.