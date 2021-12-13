The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Aaron Rodgers News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 12: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on December 12, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

We’ve known for a couple of weeks that Aaron Rodgers is playing through a painful toe injury. Now, we know even more concerning details.

According to a pregame report from NBC’s Sunday Night Football, Rodgers has revealed that he could need toe surgery if his foot is stepped on.

That’s not the best information to have out there.

Packers fans are concerned that their opponents could use this information to their advantage.

However, not everyone is concerned by this.

“If you don’t think defenses are already trying to purposely step on his toe then maybe you shouldn’t be covering football,” one fan tweeted.

“Luckily Suh doesn’t play for the Bears or we might be in trouble,” another fan tweeted on Sunday night.

The Packers and the Bears are currently playing on NBC.

