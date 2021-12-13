NFL World Reacts To Concerning Aaron Rodgers News

We’ve known for a couple of weeks that Aaron Rodgers is playing through a painful toe injury. Now, we know even more concerning details.

According to a pregame report from NBC’s Sunday Night Football, Rodgers has revealed that he could need toe surgery if his foot is stepped on.

That’s not the best information to have out there.

Not sure why Aaron Rodgers told a reporter this, but he said if someone steps on his toe — if there's any "further displacement" — he would likely have to have surgery. — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) December 13, 2021

Packers fans are concerned that their opponents could use this information to their advantage.

I don’t think Rodgers should’ve told the Bears that if they step on his toe he will need surgery. #packers — Andy Tarnoff (@AndyTarnoff) December 13, 2021

Rodgers we are rivals. Why would you tell us that you’re a toe step away from surgery 🥲 — Kay (@kaylah_hw) December 13, 2021

However, not everyone is concerned by this.

“If you don’t think defenses are already trying to purposely step on his toe then maybe you shouldn’t be covering football,” one fan tweeted.

“Luckily Suh doesn’t play for the Bears or we might be in trouble,” another fan tweeted on Sunday night.

The Packers and the Bears are currently playing on NBC.