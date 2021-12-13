NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Josh Allen News

The Buffalo Bills lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 33-27, in overtime on Sunday night. It was a crushing loss for the Bills and their fan base, who now have even more to worry about.

According to reports from Bills media members, star quarterback Josh Allen was spotted in a walking boot following the loss.

While Allen doesn’t appear to be too concerned with the injury, it’s something to monitor, for sure.

“I finished the game on it, so I don’t think it’s going to be a big deal,” Allen reportedly told the media of his foot injury.

Still, there’s certainly reason for concern anytime your starting quarterback is spotted in a walking boot after a game.

Often walking boots are precautionary.

Hopefully it’s nothing more than a precautionary move, as the sports medicine experts predict on social media.

Buffalo fell to 7-6 on the season with Sunday’s loss, while Tampa Bay improved to 10-3.