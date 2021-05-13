NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys’ 2021 Schedule

America’s Team – that’s their nickname, whether or not Tom Brady approves – will have a lot of primetime games in 2021.

The NFL released the full 2021 regular season schedule on Wednesday night. Unsurprisingly, the Cowboys are highly featured in the primetime slots.

Most notably, the Cowboys will open the season against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. The Tampa Bay vs. Dallas clash will open the regular season on Thursday night.

Here’s the Cowboys’ full 2021 schedule:

2021 Cowboys schedule

The Cowboys, despite coming off a 6-10 season, have five primetime games in 2021. They will be among the most-watched teams in the NFL in 2021. Dallas consistently rates highly in the primetime game slots.

From Pro Football Talk:

The Cowboys will appear on Sunday Night Football two times besides their Thursday night appearance on NBC. They have one Monday night game. They also have what has become an annual Thursday Night Football appearance the week after Thanksgiving on FOX, NFL Network and Amazon. They play the Eagles at home on Monday Night Football in Week 3, on Sept. 27, in their home opener. The Cowboys travel to Minnesota on Oct. 31 in Week 8 on Sunday Night Football, travel to New Orleans on Thursday Night Football on Dec. 2 in Week 13, and the Cowboys host Washington on Dec. 26 on Sunday Night Football in Week 16.

Like them or hate them, you probably have an opinion on the Cowboys. And that’s why they consistently rate well for the TV networks.

Dallas should be much better record-wise in 2021, as well, with the return of star quarterback Dak Prescott.

It's #Bucs at home against the #Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 9 to open the season. Dak back on the field as Tom Brady and his team go for 2.

The NFC East seems pretty up for grabs in 2021, as well. The Cowboys, Eagles, Giants and Washington will all be battling for division supremacy.

Dallas’ first divisional game comes on Monday, Sept. 27 – primetime, of course – against Philadelphia.