NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys’ Huge Win Tonight

The Dallas Cowboys are very much for real.

Dallas, playing without star quarterback Dak Prescott, took down Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings on the road on Sunday Night Football.

The Cowboys, led by quarterback Cooper Rush – who was making his first-ever start – defeated the Vikings, 20-16.

Dallas took the lead on a touchdown pass from Rush to Amari Cooper with less than a minute to go. The Cowboys were in field goal position, and appeared to be in line for a game-tying kick, before Ezekiel Elliott broke multiple tackles on a third-down play.

Cooper and Cooper then connected on an end-zone fade.

The Cowboys’ defense then stepped up, preventing a last-ditch effort from Cousins and the Vikings’ offense.

Dallas wins, improving to 6-1 on the season. That’s a truly massive victory for Jerry Jones’ franchise, playing on the road without its star quarterback.

HOW BOUT THEM COWBOYS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 1, 2021

Amazing. What a freaking win. Enjoy this one. — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) November 1, 2021

Tonight's Cowboys-Vikings regular-season game is going to top a potential World Series-clinching game by millions of viewers. Millions. Once upon a time, that would have seemed impossible. But that is reality. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) November 1, 2021

This team built different. — Derek Eagleton (@derekeagleton) November 1, 2021

Absolutely loved the storytelling on Dallas’ game winning drive. The camera shots of Cooper Rush’s family nervously watching him in the most stressful/exciting situation of his career were incredible. — Molly McGrath (@MollyAMcGrath) November 1, 2021

What a tackle by Anthony Brown to keep the clock running. The Cowboys just improved to 6-1 with a backup QB who had never started a regular season game. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) November 1, 2021

The Cowboys will hopefully get Prescott back next week, but they remain in good position to rest their star quarterback if needed.

Dallas is set to host Denver at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas next Sunday. The Cowboys will then play the Falcons.