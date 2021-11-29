The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth’s Performance Tonight

Cris Collinsworth smiling in front of a promo for the Super Bowl.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 31: NBC game analyst Cris Collinsworth looks on during the Super Bowl XLVI Broadcasters Press Conference at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Canter in the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on January 31, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns are taking on the Baltimore Ravens on NBC’s Sunday Night Football this evening.

While the game is getting a lot of attention on social media, so, too, is the performance of NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth.

Every week, fans take to social media to react to Collinsworth’s performance, mainly his opening game slide.

This week’s was pretty good.

Collinsworth is working with NBC’s No. 2 announcer – Mike Tirico. The veteran announcer is expected to land the full-time Sunday Night Football gig at some point in the coming years, perhaps as early as 2022.

“Tonight’s slide-in rating: 7.9/10 The tight zoom on Tirico’s opener made velocity difficult to judge. While lacking the usual positive energy, Cris hit us with another lip bite (2 consecutive weeks) and excellent post-slide proximity with a dominant lean in,” Collinsworth’s official slide rater tweeted.

Michaels is off this week, with Tirico filling in.

The Browns and the Ravens, meanwhile, are tied, 0-0, on Sunday night.

Tonight’s game is airing on NBC.

