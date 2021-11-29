NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth’s Performance Tonight

The Cleveland Browns are taking on the Baltimore Ravens on NBC’s Sunday Night Football this evening.

While the game is getting a lot of attention on social media, so, too, is the performance of NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth.

Every week, fans take to social media to react to Collinsworth’s performance, mainly his opening game slide.

This week’s was pretty good.

Collinsworth knows were going nuts over here on the lip bite’s. 9/10 slide with Tirico filling in pic.twitter.com/OcuWXh6ZJw — basic PFT (@PFTCommenter) November 29, 2021

Collinsworth is working with NBC’s No. 2 announcer – Mike Tirico. The veteran announcer is expected to land the full-time Sunday Night Football gig at some point in the coming years, perhaps as early as 2022.

“Tonight’s slide-in rating: 7.9/10 The tight zoom on Tirico’s opener made velocity difficult to judge. While lacking the usual positive energy, Cris hit us with another lip bite (2 consecutive weeks) and excellent post-slide proximity with a dominant lean in,” Collinsworth’s official slide rater tweeted.

Michaels is off this week, with Tirico filling in.

NBC Sports Al Michaels will take a bye week next Sunday for Browns/Ravens Sunday Night Football. Tirico, Collinsworth, and Tafoya on the call. — Rudy Martzke (@FakeRudyMartzke) November 22, 2021

The Browns and the Ravens, meanwhile, are tied, 0-0, on Sunday night.

