NFL World Reacts To Deebo Samuel, Cowboys Speculation
There's been no resolution to Deebo Samuel's trade request so far.
The San Francisco 49ers are still intent on keeping him since they know they likely can't replace his production with whoever they get back in return.
There's been some speculation that Samuel wants to be a Dallas Cowboy thanks to a couple of photos that have surfaced.
Samuel was seen dapping quarterback Dak Prescott up, plus taking a selfie with receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Cowboys fans want the team to try and find a way to get this done.
This trade would likely not happen for a multitude of reasons, the biggest of which being that Dallas is in the NFC.
The 49ers will likely want to ship Samuel to an AFC team so they won't have to face him each season.
That said, Samuel would make the Cowboys' offense even deadlier. He'd go to a unit that already has Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, and Dalton Schultz.
Good luck to the rest of the NFL on stopping that offense.