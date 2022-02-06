NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders’ Honest Admission

What happened to the Pro Bowl?

The NFL’s All-Star Game has never been full of incredible effort, but we used to see some pretty cool plays from time to time.

Those days appear to be over, though.

The 2022 Pro Bowl is underway from Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon. It’s certainly lacking in effort and execution so far, with several interceptions and a lot of embarrassing play across the board.

Former NFL star turned Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders didn’t hold back.

“I remember when we were so proud and appreciative of that accolade. We went to Hawaii to prove we were more than worthy so we competed at practice and in the game. I wanted u to know that PRIME was PRIME ! What Happened & When?” he tweeted.

NFL fans agree, but many believe the players are doing what’s smart.

“Yall complain about the pro bowl every year its not changing im not tearing my ACL for an all-star game,” one fan tweeted.

“All star games in general are a bust, but the NFL should legit just turn this into a 7 on 7 touch/flag football event. Let us see sick catches, throws and jukes, and no players have to risk an injury, and we avoid whatever the hell this has turned into,” another fan added.

“The evolution of the sports business has rendered these all star games more meaningless,” one fan added on social media.

“As the years went by the players now just don’t care about the Pro Bowl,” one fan wrote.

The Pro Bowl is currently airing on ABC.