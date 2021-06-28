NFL World Reacts To The Demaryius Thomas News

One of the best Denver Broncos wide receivers of all-time has officially decided to retire as a member of the franchise.

Demaryius Thomas, a five-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion in Denver, has officially decided to retire as a member of the Broncos.

The two-time All-Pro wide receiver had not played in the National Football League since 2019. He officially announced on Monday his retirement decision.

“I’m Demaryius Thomas, and I’ve finally come to a decision to hang it up. I’m going to retire, and I’m going to retire a Denver Bronco,” he announced.

Thomas might be one of the most-underrated wide receivers of the 2010s. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro player. At his peak, he was undoubtedly one of the top wide receivers in the game.

The NFL world has taken to social media to pay their respects to Thomas’ career.

“Only 1 player in NFL history has equaled Demaryius’ production in catches (535), receiving yards (7,332), TD catches (51) and most impressively wins (64) over a five-year period (‘12-16): Jerry Rice (1992-96),” Patrick Smith wrote.

That sums things up pretty well.

More tributes have poured in as well:

How good was Demaryius Thomas at his peak? Well… Players to record 90+ Rec, 1,400+ Rec Yards, and 10+ Rec TD in 3+ consecutive seasons:⁰ – Marvin Harrison (4 straight)

– Jerry Rice

– DEMARYIUS THOMAS Prime DT was as good as they come. pic.twitter.com/DWwc3SJHo8 — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) June 28, 2021

Demaryius Thomas has officially retired after 11 seasons… Career stats: • 143 Games

• 724 Receptions

• 9,763 Receiving Yards

• 68.3 YPG, 13.5 YPR

• 63 Touchdowns

• 5x Pro Bowler

• 2x 2nd Team All-Pro

• SB 50 Champ pic.twitter.com/1piAoRTD3X — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) June 28, 2021

Demaryius Thomas has officially announced his retirement and will retire as a Denver Bronco. Never forget this playoff classic

pic.twitter.com/2EyGkALmfF — PFF (@PFF) June 28, 2021

“He will always hold a special place in Broncos history as one of the greatest wide receivers to ever play for this franchise. We’re proud to call Demaryius a ‘Bronco for Life.’” Pres. & CEO Joe Ellis on Demaryius Thomas: pic.twitter.com/LkHQRfmQhi — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 28, 2021

Demaryius Thomas, one of the greatest receivers in franchise history, has announced his retirement. A special player — and great guy — who is undoubtedly heading to the Broncos' Ring of Fame. https://t.co/tJAHOVBVRM — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) June 28, 2021

Best of luck in retirement, Demaryius.