The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To The Demaryius Thomas News

Denver Broncos helmet on the field.BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 23: The helmet and gloves of Will Parks #34 of the Denver Broncos (not pictured) rests on the field before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

One of the best Denver Broncos wide receivers of all-time has officially decided to retire as a member of the franchise.

Demaryius Thomas, a five-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion in Denver, has officially decided to retire as a member of the Broncos.

The two-time All-Pro wide receiver had not played in the National Football League since 2019. He officially announced on Monday his retirement decision.

“I’m Demaryius Thomas, and I’ve finally come to a decision to hang it up. I’m going to retire, and I’m going to retire a Denver Bronco,” he announced.

Thomas might be one of the most-underrated wide receivers of the 2010s. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro player. At his peak, he was undoubtedly one of the top wide receivers in the game.

The NFL world has taken to social media to pay their respects to Thomas’ career.

“Only 1 player in NFL history has equaled Demaryius’ production in catches (535), receiving yards (7,332), TD catches (51) and most impressively wins (64) over a five-year period (‘12-16): Jerry Rice (1992-96),” Patrick Smith wrote.

That sums things up pretty well.

More tributes have poured in as well:

Best of luck in retirement, Demaryius.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.