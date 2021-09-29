NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson Trade Rumor

The Spun

Deshaun Watson trade rumors continue to swirl, with one in particular gaining more traction in recent days.

Over the weekend, FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer had a major update on the situation.

“They weren’t open to trade talks unless somebody was going to give them a ridiculous trade offer, more than six draft picks,” Glazer reported on Fox NFL Sunday. “They’ve already been offered three ones and three threes and wanted more than that. However, I was told in the past week, their stance started to soften a little bit with that.”

Wednesday afternoon, he doubled down.

“As for teams, to me Miami makes the most sense and probably has the best chance to pull it off IF a deal gets done,” he tweeted.

“Keep your eyes on this situation.”

The Dolphins are currently without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who’s dealing with a hamstring injury. Might the AFC East franchise finally be ready to pull the trigger on a trade?

Fans, of course, are skeptical that a team would actually trade for him given the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

“Would he legitimately play right away if traded? That’s the $100,000 question for all of us,” one fan asked.

“As soon as he gets traded, Goodell is going to suspend him. Guarantee it,” another fan predicted.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, don’t appear to be interested in discussing any rumors, which is understandable.

The NFL’s trade deadline is a little more than a month away, so the Dolphins – and other potential landing spots – have some time before making a decision.

For now, though, Miami is the clear favorite among the rumored destinations.

