NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson Trade Rumor

Deshaun Watson trade rumors continue to swirl, with one in particular gaining more traction in recent days.

Over the weekend, FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer had a major update on the situation.

“They weren’t open to trade talks unless somebody was going to give them a ridiculous trade offer, more than six draft picks,” Glazer reported on Fox NFL Sunday. “They’ve already been offered three ones and three threes and wanted more than that. However, I was told in the past week, their stance started to soften a little bit with that.”

Wednesday afternoon, he doubled down.

“As for teams, to me Miami makes the most sense and probably has the best chance to pull it off IF a deal gets done,” he tweeted.

“Keep your eyes on this situation.”

The Dolphins are currently without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who’s dealing with a hamstring injury. Might the AFC East franchise finally be ready to pull the trigger on a trade?

ICYMI! On Sunday I shared that the Texans stance on trading Deshaun Watson has softened where they weren’t even returning calls from teams in camp. That has changed. As for teams, to me Miami makes the most sense and probably has the best chance to pull it off IF a deal gets done pic.twitter.com/QTljSUpNRi — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) September 29, 2021

Fans, of course, are skeptical that a team would actually trade for him given the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

“Would he legitimately play right away if traded? That’s the $100,000 question for all of us,” one fan asked.

“As soon as he gets traded, Goodell is going to suspend him. Guarantee it,” another fan predicted.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, don’t appear to be interested in discussing any rumors, which is understandable.

More Dolphins/Watson news on NFL pre-game shows today. CBS now joins PFT in reporting Ross wants Watson (Dolphins are done commenting about these Ross/Watson reports). Fox's Jay Glazer said Houston is now more open to trading him and the Dolphins are the "obvious trade partner." — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 26, 2021

The NFL’s trade deadline is a little more than a month away, so the Dolphins – and other potential landing spots – have some time before making a decision.

For now, though, Miami is the clear favorite among the rumored destinations.