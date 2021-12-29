The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Devastating John Madden News

John Madden at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.John Madden poses with bust at NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement at Fawcett Stadium in Canton, Ohio on Saturday, August 5, 2006. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

John Madden, one of the most legendary figures in football history, has unexpectedly died.

On Tuesday, the NFL released the news of Madden’s passing with an official announcement. He was 85 years old.

“On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

“Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”

Madden’s impact on the game of football will live on through the many fans he influenced during his time as a legendary head coach and broadcaster.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to the devastating news of his passing.

“RIP. So many childhood memories listening to Madden call games. The best,” one fan wrote.

“Rest in paradise John. A true legend,” another added.

“John Madden is the reason the NFL and football is as big as it is,” another fan said.

 

Based on this overwhelming reaction from the NFL world, John Madden’s legacy should live on for as long as the game of football is played.

Our thoughts are with the Madden family through this difficult time.

