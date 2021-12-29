NFL World Reacts To The Devastating John Madden News

John Madden, one of the most legendary figures in football history, has unexpectedly died.

On Tuesday, the NFL released the news of Madden’s passing with an official announcement. He was 85 years old.

“On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

“Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”

Madden’s impact on the game of football will live on through the many fans he influenced during his time as a legendary head coach and broadcaster.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to the devastating news of his passing.

“RIP. So many childhood memories listening to Madden call games. The best,” one fan wrote.

“Rest in paradise John. A true legend,” another added.

“John Madden is the reason the NFL and football is as big as it is,” another fan said.

Nobody did more to change how people watch the game of football. There will never be another. https://t.co/1NMFJJ2ReC — Richard🇬🇾Johnson (@RJ_Writes) December 29, 2021

Oh, this makes me cry. I started as a Madden fan in the 1970s (yes, I'm that old), loved his passion for the game, his joyfulness, and yes, even his video game. https://t.co/XSikF5UhQ2 — @Clemson Gamecock (@cwatt67) December 29, 2021

John Madden was a coaching legend but was also a genius as a commentator I can’t imagine how many people became NFL fans because he made it more entertaining Thanksgiving as a child was even more fun thanks to his energy, creativity & love for the gamepic.twitter.com/hhIID8G0YB — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 29, 2021

RIP to the voice of football for generations, John Madden. pic.twitter.com/0hJgtZsxwc — adam holt (@Bolt_Holt) December 29, 2021

RIP to John Madden. True legend. pic.twitter.com/oR35ZyCIHk — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) December 29, 2021

Based on this overwhelming reaction from the NFL world, John Madden’s legacy should live on for as long as the game of football is played.

Our thoughts are with the Madden family through this difficult time.