NFL World Reacts To The Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Decision

The New York Giants need the Philadelphia Eagles to beat the Washington Football Team on Sunday night. The Eagles don’t seem to care, though.

New York beat Dallas on Sunday afternoon, remaining in contention for the NFC East crown. The Giants will win the division if the Eagles upset the Washington Football Team on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

The Eagles trail the Football Team, 17-14, early in the fourth quarter.

Doug Pederson appears to be throwing in the white towel, though. He’s taken Jalen Hurts out of the game and put Nate Sudfeld into the contest.

Carson Wentz was a healthy scratch for Sunday night’s game.

Here’s how the NFL world is reacting to Doug Pederson’s Jalen Hurts decision.

Doug Pederson woke up today and chose violence — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 4, 2021

Eagles took Jalen Hurts out of the game for Nate Sudfeld 👀 pic.twitter.com/irWzjgqODw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 4, 2021

Yea, that Nate Sudfeld drive was really something. Glad I stuck around for it. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) January 4, 2021

When people ask "Do teams ever tank on game day for better draft picks" … I will point to the 4th quarter of this game. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 4, 2021

Eagles doing the job lmao ! pic.twitter.com/ugV47eNO6N — Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@Kazeem) January 4, 2021

NOW WHAT DOES "FEARLESS" PEDERSON DO??? LET SUDFELD AUDITION FOR NEXT YEAR BY FINISHING THE GAME??? CONGRATS, WASHINGTON. SORRY, GIANTS. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 4, 2021

It’s tough luck for the Giants, but the Eagles really don’t need to care about New York’s playoff hopes. Doug Pederson is just doing what he thinks is best for the future of his team.

The game isn’t over yet, though.

Philadelphia has the ball and is trailing Washington by only three points.

Tonight’s NFC East game is airing on NBC.