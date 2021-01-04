The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Decision

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts against Washington.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 03: Quarterback Jalen Hurts #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after rushing for a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field on January 03, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The New York Giants need the Philadelphia Eagles to beat the Washington Football Team on Sunday night. The Eagles don’t seem to care, though.

New York beat Dallas on Sunday afternoon, remaining in contention for the NFC East crown. The Giants will win the division if the Eagles upset the Washington Football Team on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

The Eagles trail the Football Team, 17-14, early in the fourth quarter.

Doug Pederson appears to be throwing in the white towel, though. He’s taken Jalen Hurts out of the game and put Nate Sudfeld into the contest.

Carson Wentz was a healthy scratch for Sunday night’s game.

Here’s how the NFL world is reacting to Doug Pederson’s Jalen Hurts decision.

It’s tough luck for the Giants, but the Eagles really don’t need to care about New York’s playoff hopes. Doug Pederson is just doing what he thinks is best for the future of his team.

The game isn’t over yet, though.

Philadelphia has the ball and is trailing Washington by only three points.

Tonight’s NFC East game is airing on NBC.


