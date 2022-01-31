NFL World Reacts To The Embarrassing Jaguars News

The Jacksonville Jaguars are a mess.

The AFC South franchise has had a head coaching opening for several weeks now. Jacksonville fired head coach Urban Meyer during the 2021 regular season. The team has had a long time to attempt to figure out who will be its next head coach.

We’re almost in February, though, and the Jaguars are still without a head coach.

That will likely be the case for the foreseeable future, too.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Jaguars wanted to interview Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell. However, they are currently unable to.

“Jaguars wanted to interview Rams’ OC Kevin O’Connell but cannot at this time because they didn’t request an interview in the initial interview period, per source,” he reports.

Yikes.

“Man the Jaguars really screwed this whole process up,” one fan tweeted.

“They really don’t do anything right do they?” another fan admitted.

“A big part of this organization’s problem and lack of meaningful success is the front office. How do you make this type of mistake?” one fan added.

It’s tough to reconcile with, that is for sure.

Who will end up as the Jaguars head coach in 2022?