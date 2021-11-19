NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Alvin Kamara News

For the second week in a row, New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara will not take the field.

Kamara is still battling a knee injury he suffered back in Week 9. And despite suiting up for practice in a limited capacity this week, the Saints’ most powerful offensive weapon will not play in this weekend’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles

Just as he did during last week’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, backup running back Mark Ingram will take the majority of offensive snaps in Kamara’s absence.

Not only will the team’s star rusher be on the sideline, so will both of the Saints’ starting offensive tackles: LT Terron Armstead and RT Ryan Ramczyk.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this disappointing injury news.

Welp at least it’s this week and not against the Bills or Cowboys, but still https://t.co/JUFBZUnmIr — Jack Ikenberry (@JackIke16) November 19, 2021

As a fantasy owner going AGAINST a guy with Kamara, this is good news. As an Eagles fan, this plus the loss of their two starting tackles is HUGE… https://t.co/y9qFOERrJC — Pete Thompson (@thePT973) November 19, 2021

Great for the Eagles but not for my fantasy team https://t.co/iRPEfQajJs — Steve 🏁 (@StephCurryGoat) November 19, 2021

Eagles defense should have their way. https://t.co/790aKshdRw — BirdGang(4-6)🦅 (@AlexMontanaaa) November 19, 2021

So important for the Saints to avoid another slow start on offense. Gotta imagine that'll be even harder to do considering both starting offensive tackles are on track to miss this game. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) November 19, 2021

Welp. Ingram in line for another solid RB2 game. https://t.co/QkQlfeNpfX — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) November 19, 2021

Before his injury, Kamara had logged 840 total yards and seven rushing and receiving touchdowns through eight games. As the team’s leading back in Kamara’s absence last weekend, Ingram did a solid job filling in at that dual-threat running back role — notching 47 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and four receptions for 61 yards through the air.

Despite these injury issues, the Saints will look to snap a two-game losing streak on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.