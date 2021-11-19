The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Alvin Kamara News

Alvin Kamara runs for the Saints.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

For the second week in a row, New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara will not take the field.

Kamara is still battling a knee injury he suffered back in Week 9. And despite suiting up for practice in a limited capacity this week, the Saints’ most powerful offensive weapon will not play in this weekend’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles

Just as he did during last week’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, backup running back Mark Ingram will take the majority of offensive snaps in Kamara’s absence.

Not only will the team’s star rusher be on the sideline, so will both of the Saints’ starting offensive tackles: LT Terron Armstead and RT Ryan Ramczyk.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this disappointing injury news.

Before his injury, Kamara had logged 840 total yards and seven rushing and receiving touchdowns through eight games. As the team’s leading back in Kamara’s absence last weekend, Ingram did a solid job filling in at that dual-threat running back role — notching 47 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and four receptions for 61 yards through the air.

Despite these injury issues, the Saints will look to snap a two-game losing streak on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

