NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Alvin Kamara News

Alvin Kamara is now another top running back around the league that will have to miss Week 10 action.

The New Orleans Saints have officially ruled out Kamara for Sunday’s contest against the Titans due to a knee injury.

This is the second significant injury to the Saints’ offense in the last few weeks. They lost Jameis Winston for the season after he tore his ACL against the Buccaneers on Oct. 31.

Saints ruled out RB Alvin Kamara for Sunday’s game against the Titans due to a knee injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 12, 2021

With Kamara out, that means Mark Ingram will be the starter. He returned to the Saints in a trade from the Texans right before the deadline and then signed a one-year extension after he was acquired.

In the two games since he was acquired, Ingram has 15 carries for 70 yards and no touchdowns. Before that, he had 92 carries for 294 yards and one touchdown for Houston.

This will be a big loss for the Saints as Kamara has 530 yards and three touchdowns on 146 carries. The NFL community was definitely upset by this news as fans and media want to see the star back in action, especially for fantasy purposes.

Now, some fans are all aboard the Ingram trade for the waiver wire.

In light of this news, I will be playing both Jordan Howard and Adrian Peterson on Sunday. Thoughts and prayers, please. https://t.co/uVei6kj8Ji — Megan Shepherd (@megan_ashley23) November 12, 2021

Fire up Mark Ingram!! 🚀🚀🚀 https://t.co/hLCHT6MMSF — The Dynasty Grill (@FFDynastyGrill) November 12, 2021

#Saints RB will not play in Sunday’s game against the Titans. https://t.co/jnvfgpeDTo — Meagan Glover (@MeaganGTV) November 12, 2021

Kickoff will be at 1:00 p.m. ET.