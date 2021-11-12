NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Nick Chubb News

The Spun

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has officially ruled running back Nick Chubb out for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Chubb was placed on the COVID list earlier in the week due to a positive test. This means that Cleveland will be without both of its starting running backs for this contest.

Kareem Hunt is also not expected to play after getting hurt a few weeks ago. D’Ernest Johnson will be making his second start of the season in place of Chubb.

Johnson will be looking to have his second 100+ yard game on the ground. His first one came against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 21 when he had 22 carries for 146 yards, plus a touchdown.

With Chubb being out, it makes this game a lot harder to win, especially with how the Patriots’ defense has played the last few weeks. They’ve held two of their last three opponents to 13 or fewer points during this three-game winning streak.

The NFL world doesn’t seem too pleased with this news (who would be?) as it also affects a lot of people’s fantasy matchups as well.

Kickoff from Foxborough will be at 1:00 p.m. ET.

