The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To The George Kittle Postgame News

49ers tight end George Kittle on Sunday.Los Angeles, CA - January 30: San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after a touchdown catch as fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) watches against the Los Angeles Rams and during the second half of the NFC Championships at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers were unable to get back to the Super Bowl on Sunday evening.

The 49ers fell to the Los Angeles Rams, 20-17, in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night. The Rams are off to the Super Bowl, where they’ll face the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kittle revealed postgame that he’s been dealing with a lower-body injury since Week 1 of the 2021 regular season.

You couldn’t really tell based on how he played this year.

“I’ve been dealing with shit since Week 1. We will just call it a lower-body injury,” he admitted.

49ers fans appreciate the toughness.

“Kittle and Deebo deserve so much better,” one fan admitted.

“That’s a football player, wish our QB had this mentality,” another fan wrote on social media.

Kittle maintained his ferociousness throughout the season.

“I run from Kittle after a good play because he will not change how he hits people no matter what, whether they have pads on or not. Best thing is to avoid Kittle when that happens because he’s an injury waiting to happen,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier this season.

The 49ers have two legit stars to build around on offense in Kittle and Samuel. The question now is what will they do at the quarterback position?

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.