NFL World Reacts To The George Kittle Postgame News

George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers were unable to get back to the Super Bowl on Sunday evening.

The 49ers fell to the Los Angeles Rams, 20-17, in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night. The Rams are off to the Super Bowl, where they’ll face the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kittle revealed postgame that he’s been dealing with a lower-body injury since Week 1 of the 2021 regular season.

You couldn’t really tell based on how he played this year.

“I’ve been dealing with shit since Week 1. We will just call it a lower-body injury,” he admitted.

49ers fans appreciate the toughness.

“Kittle and Deebo deserve so much better,” one fan admitted.

“That’s a football player, wish our QB had this mentality,” another fan wrote on social media.

Kittle maintained his ferociousness throughout the season.

“I run from Kittle after a good play because he will not change how he hits people no matter what, whether they have pads on or not. Best thing is to avoid Kittle when that happens because he’s an injury waiting to happen,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier this season.

The 49ers have two legit stars to build around on offense in Kittle and Samuel. The question now is what will they do at the quarterback position?