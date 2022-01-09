The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To The Giants’ Embarrassing Play Call

A New York Giants helmet sitting on the field.LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 03: The helmet of running back Ahmad Bradshaw #44 of the New York Giants sits on the grass before the start of the Giants and Washington Redskins game at FedExField on December 3, 2012 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

NFL play calls don’t get much more embarrassing than the one called by the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.

The Giants have already been eliminated from playoff contention. New York is trailing Washington, 3-0, in a game that only matters for NFL Draft position.

So, you would think that Joe Judge’s team would be extra aggressive on Sunday afternoon. However, the opposite has been true.

New York called a quarterback sneak on a 3rd and 9 late in the first half.

Seriously.

Wow.

A sign of difficult times for the Giants’ offense as they run a QB sneak from their own 4-yard line on 3rd & 9 from this formation,” ESPN’s Field Yates tweeted.

Unbelievable. On second-and-11 from 2-yard line, Giants are so scared of OL getting a penalty or missing a block for a safety, that Jake Fromm runs a QB sneak right up the middle. On third-and-9 from the 4, they do it again. Totally surrendered 2 downs,” Ryan Dunleavy added.

“The Giants, backed up inside their own 5, ran a QB sneak on 2nd and 3rd down. That shows they have absolutely no faith they have the personnel to do ANYTHING on offense. That’s just giving up, killing time and hoping disaster doesn’t strike. Coaches don’t believe in the players,” Ralph Vacchiano tweeted.

We can’t wait to hear Judge’s explanation for this after the game.

New York is now trailing Washington, 3-0, late in the first half.

The game is airing on FOX.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.