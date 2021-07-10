NFL World Reacts To Former GM’s Cowboys Prediction

A former NFL general manager has made a bold claim about the Dallas Cowboys heading into the 2021 regular season.

America’s Team, which will be on this year’s edition of HBO’s Hard Knocks, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Cowboys lost Dak Prescott to a brutal leg injury a couple of weeks into the season. Dallas finished the year at 6-10, missing the playoffs.

Former NFL general manager Mike Tannebaum expects the 2021 season to be much different, though.

“They are the biggest threat in the NFC to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers!” he said on ESPN’s Get Up! “I expect this team to compete against Tampa Bay in the NFC championship game.”

The Cowboys should be improved in 2021. Jerry Jones’ team will likely have one of the top offenses in the NFL. However, most NFL fans are not buying Tannebaum’s prediction.

“If Tannenbaum is saying this, expect another 7-9 season,” one fan tweeted.

“And here we have more proof as to why Mike Tannenbaum is not employed with the NFL,” another fan added.

“Based on what? I don’t want to get on here and bash DAL but what says they’re the biggest threat? What have they proved? And I think they’re a good team. The fact you picked them over SEA, GB, LAR and SF as next up to threaten TB for the NFC crown is crazy,” one fan said.

The Cowboys will have a chance to prove themselves early.

Dallas opens the 2021 season on Thursday, Sept. 9 against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.