NFL World Reacts To Texans’ Quarterback Signing

The Houston Texans continue to make it clear that they are unsure of their future at the quarterback position.

Of course, there’s a lot of uncertainty with superstar quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has been accused of misconduct by more than 20 women. Prior to his legal situation surfacing, Watson reportedly requested a trade. A move out of Houston remains possible, with three teams reportedly showing interest as of now.

The Texans have added several notable quarterbacks this offseason and they added another one on Wednesday night. Houston has reportedly signed veteran quarterback Jeff Driskel, who spent the 2020 season in Denver.

Veteran QB Jeff Driskel, who spent last season with Denver, is is signing with the Texans, per his agents at @NSAFootball. – 250k SB

– 1M Base (500k Guarantee)

– 500k 46-Man (30k/game)

– 750k PTI

150k @ 20%

300k @ 30%

300k @ 40% Total = 1yr/2.5M — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 20, 2021

This is the latest quarterback move for Houston, which has added several notable quarterbacks so far this offseason.

The Texans have also signed Tyrod Taylor, traded for Ryan Finley and drafted Davis Mills.

It’s pretty clear that the Texans are looking to stock up on quarterback depth amid the uncertainty with Watson.

The Texans have made four QB investments this offseason:

Tyrod Taylor: 1-year, $12.5M max

Davis Mills: 67th overall pick

Jeff Driskel: 1-year, $2.5M max

Ryan Finley: acquired in a trade With Deshaun Watson’s future in Houston uncertain, the team has filled the QB room up. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 20, 2021

Still, some Texans fans are wondering if they already have enough depth at the position. Many are high on Davis Mills, a third round pick out of Stanford, and it’s unclear where he’ll land on the depth chart.

“Davis Mills, man, the ball comes out of his hand really nice,” an NFL scouting director said. “His release quickness is really good. A lot of people around the league are saying he could have been a first-round draft pick next year if he had stayed in school. Very intriguing.”

It will certainly be interesting to see how the Texans handle the quarterback position moving forward. If Watson is out of the picture, Taylor is the likely Week 1 starter.

Houston opens the 2020 season against Jacksonville.