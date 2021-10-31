NFL World Reacts To The Jameis Winston Injury News

The Spun

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston on Sunday afternoon against the Bucs.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 31: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints is taken off the field after an injury during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The NFL world is hoping for the best for Jameis Winston, who had to leave Sunday afternoon’s Saints vs. Bucs game with a bad-looking injury.

New Orleans’ starting quarterback, who began his NFL career in Tampa Bay, suffered an apparent leg injury in the first half of Sunday’s game.

Winston’s leg appeared to get caught underneath him as he was pulled to the ground by the Buccaneers defense.

This didn’t look good.

Hopefully the injury isn’t as bad as it looked, but NFL fans are already fearing tough news for Winston.

Winston was in the medical tent for several minutes, before getting carted off the field and into the locker room.

Winston has since left the sideline on a cart, presumably to get more tests done on his leg injury.

Winston is in his first season leading the Saints as the team’s starting quarterback. He joined New Orleans last season, serving as a backup for Drew Brees.

The former Buccaneers quarterback was hoping to have a big performance against his old team on Sunday afternoon.

Stay tuned for more updates on Jameis Winston and his injury status.

