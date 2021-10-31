NFL World Reacts To The Jameis Winston Injury News

The NFL world is hoping for the best for Jameis Winston, who had to leave Sunday afternoon’s Saints vs. Bucs game with a bad-looking injury.

New Orleans’ starting quarterback, who began his NFL career in Tampa Bay, suffered an apparent leg injury in the first half of Sunday’s game.

Winston’s leg appeared to get caught underneath him as he was pulled to the ground by the Buccaneers defense.

This didn’t look good.

A look at the Jameis Winston injury… pic.twitter.com/5UmtLCMQlW — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) October 31, 2021

Hopefully the injury isn’t as bad as it looked, but NFL fans are already fearing tough news for Winston.

Winston was in the medical tent for several minutes, before getting carted off the field and into the locker room.

Jameis Winston is helped to the cart by Terron Armstead and a trainer. Deonte Harris, Marquez Callaway and Alvin Kamara, along with Armstead, were all with Winston in the injury tent. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) October 31, 2021

Terron Armstead and Alvin Kamara both went into the medical tent to check on Jameis Winston. I haven’t seen that happen before. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) October 31, 2021

Jameis Winston is being evaluated in the blue medical tent on the sideline. He’s been in there quite a while as motorized cart waits for him outside of it. Alvin Kamara and Terron Armstead just walked into tent to check on him. Not sure I’ve seen that very often. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) October 31, 2021

Winston has since left the sideline on a cart, presumably to get more tests done on his leg injury.

You hate too see this. Jameis Winston leaves the medical tent on the sidelines in a cart.

Players like Alvin Kamara and Terron Armstead went into the tent to check on Jameis and helped him to the cart. pic.twitter.com/uUIT1u2cGI — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) October 31, 2021

Winston is in his first season leading the Saints as the team’s starting quarterback. He joined New Orleans last season, serving as a backup for Drew Brees.

The former Buccaneers quarterback was hoping to have a big performance against his old team on Sunday afternoon.

Stay tuned for more updates on Jameis Winston and his injury status.