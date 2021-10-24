NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Jared Goff News

One of the most-intriguing games of this Sunday NFL slate is the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Detroit Lions. While the matchup isn’t the sexiest on paper, it pits former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford against former Rams quarterback Jared Goff.

The Goff era ended abruptly in Los Angeles, with head coach Sean McVay opting to trade his starting quarterback to the Lions, in exchange for an “upgrade” in Stafford.

McVay has admitted he has one regret from the trade – he wishes he would’ve been able to communicate with Goff in person. Goff has admitted that he felt disrespected by the move – who wouldn’t? – but he’s ready to go on Sunday.

A new report has emerged from Goff’s time in Los Angeles, too. According to the NFL Network, Goff played through a previously unknown foot injury in the Super Bowl season.

Jared Goff played through Rams' Super Bowl campaign in 2018 with previously unknown foot injury that required surgery

From the report:

Goff did it all while dealing with a previously unknown foot injury that flared up that season. Sources say Goff actually had foot surgery after the Super Bowl season. Essentially, a pain due to a fracture outside the fifth metatarsal flared up that season. The team fitted him with a custom orthotic. He played through it and missed no time. After the season the Rams hoped rest and rehab, along with inactivity, would heal it. But it came back at the end of OTAs. Thus, surgery.

While Goff’s time in Los Angeles didn’t end as planned, you have to respect his toughness as a player.

“Adding another storyline to the drama. It’s insane that this leaks today, of all days. Can’t wait to get to the stadium and see it live,” one Rams fan tweeted.

“So this is why he stayed in the pocket so long (that game),” one fan tweeted. “It all makes sense now.”

“Jared Goff revenge game coming today,” another fan predicted.

The Rams and the Lions are set to kick off at 4:05 p.m. E.T. on Sunday. The game will air on FOX.