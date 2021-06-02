Current and former NFL players have taken to social media on Wednesday to weigh in on the news about former quarterback Jay Cutler.

Cutler, who last played in the NFL in 2017, is getting divorced from his longtime wife, Kristin Cavallari. The divorce has reportedly not been finalized yet, though, and we’re starting to learn why.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, one holdup in the divorce settlement is that Cutler is seeking half of Cavallari’s business, Uncommon James. Cutler reportedly argues that the business was launched during their marriage, so he has rights to half of it.

From the report:

Sources close to the ex-couple tell TMZ … the reason it’s taking a while to finalize their divorce is because Jay’s seeking 50 percent ownership of Uncommon James, Kristin’s chic jewelry and apparel line. We’re told Cutler’s insisting he should get a stake in UJ because Kristin launched it while they were married … and well before he filed for divorce in April, 2020.

Several current and former NFL players have taken to social media to praise Cutler for the news.

Jay Cutler showing us the way😂✊🏽 #CutlerTheGoat — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) June 2, 2021

Jay Cutler for president! Do this for all the men in the world🐐 https://t.co/ZpaDXlRq7S — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) June 2, 2021

Boys out here supporting Jay Cutler as he attempts to set a new trend for Kings I see!! Y’all dudes are really funny. Y’all know who y’all are too. That being said. Get yours Jay. 😂😂😂 — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) June 2, 2021

Cutler, who played in the NFL for 12 seasons, made more than $120 million as an NFL player. Cavallari, 34, became popular on the reality TV show Laguna Beach. She’s gone on to build her company, Uncommon James, which was featured on the reality show, Very Cavallari.

If we know one thing bout Jay Cutler, he’s gonna get his bag with putting forth little to no effort 🤷🏾‍♂️. You gotta respect the consistency he’s shown over the years 💯 https://t.co/qGLl1qoBHV — TownBoy 🖤 (@JasonFromDaTown) June 2, 2021

Cutler and Cavallari announced their divorce last year.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family,” the couple announced.