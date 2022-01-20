NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Jimmy Garoppolo News

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly suffered a shoulder injury in the Wild Card win over the Dallas Cowboys.

However, it sounds like Jimmy G. will be good to go on Saturday night against the Green Bay Packers.

Garoppolo was able to practice on Wednesday. According to reports, the 49ers quarterback looked good, with some zip on the ball.

#49ers Jimmy Garoppolo throwing with zip, no sign of pain despite sprained shoulder, thumb. I have no doubt he’s starting at #Packers on Saturday night in #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/66q8SO34JC — Cam Inman (@CamInman) January 20, 2022

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, all signs are pointing toward Garoppolo playing this weekend.

However, Jimmy G. is not expected to be at 100 percent.

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo (shoulder/thumb) expected to play vs. Packers, but won't be 100 percent, per @RapSheethttps://t.co/mqGqO6Yj3C pic.twitter.com/Ndm4RSMllN — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 20, 2022

Garoppolo admitted that he’s been feeling pretty good.

“Yeah, we’ll feel it out throughout the week, but yeah, just feeling good right now,” he told reporters earlier this week.

Packers fans don’t seem to be too intimidated.

“Gotta hope our defense cashes in on his interception opportunities because even when he’s 100% he’ll throw plenty. That starts with stopping the run. If we do that it’s over,” one Packers fan tweeted.

“Shocking twist with an actual competitive advantage: they keep it a secret and Trey Lance starts this game,” another fan suggested.

“We’re really going to have two straight seasons where the Packers play at home in the divisional round against a QB with a bad hand, before they lose at home to the Bucs, who then destroy the Chiefs. Uh-oh,” one fan added.

It should be a fun weekend.

Green Bay and San Francisco are set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on Saturday. The game will air on FOX.