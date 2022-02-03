NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors

The Jimmy Garoppolo offseason trade market will be interesting.

San Francisco’s veteran quarterback admitted earlier this week that he expects to be traded this offseason. He wants to go to a place where he can win.

“I was talking to John (Lynch) yesterday about finding the right destination and whatever the future holds, just doing it the right way,” Garoppolo said. “I’ve got a long career ahead of me. I’m excited about it. I’m excited about the opportunities to come. I just want to go to a place where they want to win. That’s really what I’m in this game for. I’m here to play football, win football games and as long as I’ve got that and good people around me, I think the rest will take care of itself.”

According to a report from FanSided, the Buccaneers, Broncos and Steelers are expected to make a “strong push” for Garoppolo.

NFL fans have taken to social media to react to the latest rumors involving Garoppolo.

“Well, he went for a high 2nd when he had only 7 quarters of football under his belt. Wonder what he’s worth now?” one fan tweeted.

“Tampa the only place I’d want him to go. He could do great things there. Pittsburgh and Denver aren’t it,” one 49ers fan said.

Others are skeptical of Denver, which has been connected to Aaron Rodgers.

I would not expect Denver to be in at all. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) February 3, 2022

Rodgers it is😂 — Sterling Bennett (@49ers_Access) February 3, 2022

Garoppolo is one of several notable quarterbacks who could be on the move this offseason.