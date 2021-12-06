NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo’s Performance Sunday

Another week, another highly-debated performance from San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The 49ers are taking on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon. It’s been a pretty wild game, with the Seahawks leading the 49ers, 30-23, early in the fourth quarter.

It’s been an up-and-down performance from the 49ers quarterback.

Garoppolo has completed 12 for 18 for 181 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s made some good throws and some puzzling ones.

That sums up the Jimmy G. performance, of course.

What is Jimmy G even doing here pic.twitter.com/QuROgc0e4P — Alex (@dbs408) December 5, 2021

Jimmy forced this to Kittle pic.twitter.com/bhJg0smi23 — Alex (@dbs408) December 5, 2021

Fans aren’t very happy with head coach Kyle Shanahan, either. The team used Garoppolo on a read option while rookie Trey Lance sat on the bench.

An RPO with Jimmy G at QB. Why not run out Trey Lance if you’re going to call something that dumb? — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) December 5, 2021

YOU HAVE TREY LANCE ON YOUR SQUAD YOU IMBECILE. LMAO KYLE THROWING THE TOWEL — 49ers HUB (@49ersHub) December 5, 2021

It will be interesting to see where Garoppolo lands this offseason.

The Saints are going to be in the QB market this offseason. I just hope they don’t land on Jimmy Garoppolo. I can’t watch him play. It’s painful. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) December 5, 2021

Garoppolo was asked earlier this week about the trade rumors.

“No I didn’t (hear them),” Garoppolo said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I was worried about the game. I appreciate the heads up.”

It certainly hasn’t been an easy situation for Garoppolo, but he can make things easier for himself by playing better.

The 49ers and the Seahawks are playing on FOX.