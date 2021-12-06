The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo’s Performance Sunday

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Sunday.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 01: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to throw the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in the first quarter of the game at CenturyLink Field on November 01, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Another week, another highly-debated performance from San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The 49ers are taking on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon. It’s been a pretty wild game, with the Seahawks leading the 49ers, 30-23, early in the fourth quarter.

It’s been an up-and-down performance from the 49ers quarterback.

Garoppolo has completed 12 for 18 for 181 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s made some good throws and some puzzling ones.

That sums up the Jimmy G. performance, of course.

Fans aren’t very happy with head coach Kyle Shanahan, either. The team used Garoppolo on a read option while rookie Trey Lance sat on the bench.

It will be interesting to see where Garoppolo lands this offseason.

Garoppolo was asked earlier this week about the trade rumors.

“No I didn’t (hear them),” Garoppolo said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I was worried about the game. I appreciate the heads up.”

It certainly hasn’t been an easy situation for Garoppolo, but he can make things easier for himself by playing better.

The 49ers and the Seahawks are playing on FOX.

