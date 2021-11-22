NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck’s Performance Sunday

Sunday afternoon’s Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys game didn’t really live up to the hype.

The contest pitted Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense, but we didn’t get much offense.

Instead, the Chiefs won a defensive battle over the Cowboys, 19-9, on Sunday afternoon.

While there wasn’t too much to talk about game-wise, there certainly was a lot to talk about when it comes to the announcers.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were on the call.

Unsurprisingly, a lot of fans took to social media to weigh in on Buck’s performance.

Of course Joe Buck and Troy Aikman love the taunting rules. Dinner at Goodell’s house after the game. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 21, 2021

Troy Aikman and Joe buck Watching Clyde point a finger at a player: pic.twitter.com/zzlUfuZ0XF — Bubba (@Keegan_bergsiek) November 21, 2021

Buck didn’t hold back his opinion on Sunday, openly questioning the officiating at times (there were some very questionable decisions).

Joe Buck: "No interference call?" — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) November 22, 2021

While there are plenty of Cowboys fans who believe Buck has a bias against their team, it appears the same is true of the opposite side.

Kansas City fans felt that Buck and Aikman are too in love with the Cowboys.

Listening to Joe Buck is bad enough. Listening to Joe Buck AND Troy Aikman talk about the Cowboys is going to be unbearable. — Kansas City Today (@KC__Today) November 21, 2021

When both sides believe you have a bias, you’re probably doing it right.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, improved to 7-4 on the season with Sunday’s win, while the Cowboys dropped to 8-3 with the loss.