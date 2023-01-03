NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck's Performance Monday Night

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JANUARY 28: FOX Lead NFL, MLB & USGA Play-By-Play Announcer Joe Buck during the Super Bowl LIV FOX Sports Media Day on January 28, 2020 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Joe Buck has been a play-by-play man for more than 30 years, but nothing prepares you for a situation like Monday night.

After Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter of last night's game, Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and others were put in a situation where they were watching a potential tragedy unfold in real-time with few details to rely upon.

Taking to Twitter, the NFL world talked about the job Buck did trying to navigate such a unique series of events.

"Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, Suzy Kolber, Adam Schefter and Booger McFarland did a great job in an impossible spot tonight," said the New York Post's Ryan Glasspiegel.

"Joe Buck did a great job of providing the right sense of journalistic calm to a national TV audience during an unbelievable situation," commented Cedric Golden.

"Not that it matters, but Joe Buck has done an excellent job," tweeted Patrick Daugherty of NBC.

"Joe Buck is excellent at his job," remarked Brandon Kiley.

Hamlin currently remains in critical condition.