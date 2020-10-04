NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow Getting His First Win Today

Joe Burrow finished his college football career with 15 straight victories, leading LSU to an undefeated, national title season in 2019.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft had a rough start to his professional career, as the Cincinnati Bengals lost their first two games of the season before tying the Philadelphia Eagles.

Burrow is finally in the win column as an NFL quarterback, though. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon, 33-25, to improve to 1-2-1 on the season.

First NFL win for Joe Burrow ✅ pic.twitter.com/jJbqsrtRgL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 4, 2020

The NFL world is extremely impressed with Burrow’s performance so far in 2020.

The former LSU Tigers star made history in today’s win. He became the first rookie quarterback to throw for 300-plus yards in three straight games. That’s quite an accomplishment just four games into your career.

Joe Burrow just became the first rookie in NFL history to throw for 300+ yards in three straight games. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 4, 2020

Burrow has been atop a lot of lists early in his NFL career. Few quarterbacks have had as much success through the air as he has.

Rookie QBs with at least 800 pass yds, 5 pass TD and less than 2 INT in their first 3 starts: Joe Burrow. That's it.#SeizeTheDEY pic.twitter.com/PpjdN6bdYi — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 2, 2020

The Bengals are still a major work in progress – they picked No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft for a reason – but Burrow is giving the fan base a lot of reasons for optimism moving forward.

Congrats to Joe on getting his first NFL win – there are surely many more to come.