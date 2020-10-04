The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow Getting His First Win Today

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on Sunday.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks off the field after a 23-23 tie against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 27, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow finished his college football career with 15 straight victories, leading LSU to an undefeated, national title season in 2019.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft had a rough start to his professional career, as the Cincinnati Bengals lost their first two games of the season before tying the Philadelphia Eagles.

Burrow is finally in the win column as an NFL quarterback, though. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon, 33-25, to improve to 1-2-1 on the season.

The NFL world is extremely impressed with Burrow’s performance so far in 2020.

The former LSU Tigers star made history in today’s win. He became the first rookie quarterback to throw for 300-plus yards in three straight games. That’s quite an accomplishment just four games into your career.

Burrow has been atop a lot of lists early in his NFL career. Few quarterbacks have had as much success through the air as he has.

The Bengals are still a major work in progress – they picked No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft for a reason – but Burrow is giving the fan base a lot of reasons for optimism moving forward.

Congrats to Joe on getting his first NFL win – there are surely many more to come.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.