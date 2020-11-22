NFL World Reacts To Chase Young’s Hit On Joe Burrow

The Spun

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on November 22, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow has taken a lot of big hits during his rookie season. Few, if any, looked more violent than the one he took at the goal line on Sunday afternoon.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback attempted to scramble for a touchdown against the Washington Football Team on Sunday. Washington rookie Chase Young had other plans.

Burrow and Young, the top two picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, collided at the goal line. Young proved to be the winner, as he forced a fumble that was eventually recovered by his teammates for a touchback.

This was the massive hit:

The Bengals want Burrow to be more careful about taking big hits. Clearly, that’s not happening yet.

“You don’t want your quarterback to get hit as much as he has,” Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said earlier this year, via ESPN’s Ben Baby. “Some of those are on protection, just pure pass protection. Some of those are on him and the style of his play. The play is never over for him. He does everything he can to keep it alive.”

The NFL world is worried about Burrow and his massive hits. This one was kind of fun, though, as Burrow and Young played together at Ohio State.

That’s a pretty incredible play from Chase Young.

Washington leads Cincinnati, 7-0, early in the second quarter. The game is airing on local CBS stations.


