NFL World Reacts To Chase Young’s Hit On Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow has taken a lot of big hits during his rookie season. Few, if any, looked more violent than the one he took at the goal line on Sunday afternoon.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback attempted to scramble for a touchdown against the Washington Football Team on Sunday. Washington rookie Chase Young had other plans.

Burrow and Young, the top two picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, collided at the goal line. Young proved to be the winner, as he forced a fumble that was eventually recovered by his teammates for a touchback.

This was the massive hit:

Chase Young LIT UP Joe Burrow to keep him out of the end zone 😲 (via @WashingtonNFL)pic.twitter.com/OmBFkqWGHW — ESPN (@espn) November 22, 2020

The Bengals want Burrow to be more careful about taking big hits. Clearly, that’s not happening yet.

“You don’t want your quarterback to get hit as much as he has,” Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said earlier this year, via ESPN’s Ben Baby. “Some of those are on protection, just pure pass protection. Some of those are on him and the style of his play. The play is never over for him. He does everything he can to keep it alive.”

The NFL world is worried about Burrow and his massive hits. This one was kind of fun, though, as Burrow and Young played together at Ohio State.

Chase Young – who is not a bust – just absolutely smashed Joe Burrow on a fourth & goal scramble to force a fumble and give Washington the ball back. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 22, 2020

Chase Young just put Joe Burrow in a coffin 💀 pic.twitter.com/l3UtjENRXk — Barstool OSU (@BarstoolOSU) November 22, 2020

Chase Young forces a fumble to prevent a touchdown run by Joe Burrow, his former Ohio State teammate and the only player selected ahead of him in the 2020 NFL draft. https://t.co/EI0fHNuPob — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) November 22, 2020

Crazy play here. Chase Young makes incredible play to chase down Burrow and force a fumble. Washington recovers, then fumbles again before recovering again in the end zone. Was ruled a safety after the 2nd recovery, but holding brings it all back. pic.twitter.com/MV2FFO0yOm — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 22, 2020

That’s a pretty incredible play from Chase Young.

Washington leads Cincinnati, 7-0, early in the second quarter. The game is airing on local CBS stations.