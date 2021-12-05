The Spun

It’s been a rough day for the Cincinnati Bengals, who are trailing the Los Angeles Chargers, 24-13, at halftime of Sunday afternoon’s game.

Now, the Bengals appear to be dealing with an injury to their starting quarterback, Joe Burrow.

The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick appears to be dealing with a nasty-looking finger injury. Burrow’s pinky finger appeared to be out of place toward the end of the first half.

Burrow threw for 142 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the first half. It will be interesting to see if he can give it a go in the second half.

If Burrow is truly able to play through a dislocated finger injury, he’s one tough dude.

“Can’t throw without a pinky… you can throw without a pointer finger, but you can not throw without a pinky,” former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck said.

The second half of the Bengals vs. Chargers game is set to begin on CBS.

